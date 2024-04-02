April 2, 2024

Health minister discusses key Gesy issues with medical association

Health Minister Michael Damianos met a delegation of the Pancyprian Medical Association led by its general secretary Sotiroula Charalambous on Tuesday to discuss several key healthcare issues.

According to a statement released after the meeting, the focus of the discussions was on the national health scheme Gesy, particularly the need for comprehensive planning to address the strengthening of the legislative framework to ensure control and enhancement of the quality criteria that healthcare providers must meet.

The tackling of any abuses was also discussed.

Furthermore, the delegation raised the issue of covering non-prescription drugs for low-income pensioners and demanded its immediate resolution.

Issues regarding the role and operation of public hospitals were also addressed, stressing the need for them to become the main pillar of integrated services within Gesy

The delegation further highlighted the need for the full development of healthcare services, timely and adequate staffing with the necessary remuneration and the regulation of working hours for employees of the Cyprus Oncology Centre through a collective labour agreement.

