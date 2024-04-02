April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hundreds of fines handed out in Limassol

By Nikolaos Prakas0152
limassol traffic police
File photo

Police in Limassol handed out hundreds of fines over the bank holiday weekend, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to police, from March 29 to April 1, 811 vehicles and 833 people were stopped as part of increased operations.

Another 147 people were given alcotests.

In total, police said, that 20 people were fined for drink driving, while another 134 were fined for other traffic violations. Of those violations 31 were referred to court.

Police said that they seized 10 cars, four motorcycles and three scooters found without licence plates.

The statement added that raids were conducted on two homes and two other buildings, where three stolen motorbikes and a stolen hunting rifle were found.

Six fines were issued for the incident.

Police said that another three people were arrested for illegal drugs possession, while there were also two reported burglaries, and an arson case registered in an open field.

 

 

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

