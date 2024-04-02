April 2, 2024

New exhibitions open around Cyprus

Here to showcase the island’s artistic practices and inspirations is a new wave of art exhibitions that open around Cyprus in April. Inviting art connoisseurs and enthusiasts first is a painting exhibition by Paskalis Anastasi at Kypriaki Gonia Gallery titled A Disappearing World. The exhibition will be opened by Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras on Wednesday 3 at 7.30pm and will remain open until April 20.

Gloria Gallery in Nicosia will host the artist Silia Philippou as she presents the exhibition Views and Opinions 3. Inaugurating the painting exhibition on Thursday will be Archbishop Georgios at 7.30pm while the artist’s paintings will remain at the gallery for viewing until April 27.

image002On Saturday, an alternative art exhibition will open at the AG Leventis Gallery inviting viewers to briefly take the role of the artists. The 1, 2, 3… PAINT exhibition takes place on the occasion of the gallery’s 10th anniversary and presents an interactive showcase where visitors are encouraged to reflect on the creative process and the relationship between the creator and the viewer. Throughout the duration of the exhibition (until June 9) a series of parallel events will take place with music and art-related participatory activities.

Lefkara village will also welcome a new art exhibition this month at the contemporary art gallery t.a.s.©. Titled Purity, the exhibition will bring together 16 Cypriot artists from all corners of the island and from diverse artistic backgrounds who explore the multifaced topic of Purity. The exhibition opens on April 13 and among its parallel activities that will take place until July are roundtable discussions with invited guests and the artists, guided tours by the curator and a participatory workshop at the village.

 

A Disappearing World

Painting exhibition by Paskalis Anastasi. April 3-20. Kypriaki Gonia Gallery, Larnaca. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4.30pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 24-621109

Views and Opinions 3

Painting exhibition by Silia Philippou. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. April 4-27. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday – Friday: 10.30am – 12.45pm and 5.30pm – 8pm and Saturday: 10.30am-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605

1, 2, 3…Paint!

Participatory exhibition where visitors become the artists. April 6-June 9. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 6pm. Wednesday: 10am-8pm. Thursday-Sunday: 10am-5pm. Tel: 22-668838

Purity

Group art exhibition with artists from all over Cyprus. April 13-July 13. t.a.s.© gallery, Lefkara. Opening day: 3pm-7pm. Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 1pm-8pm. Tel: T: 99-241076, 96-786777

