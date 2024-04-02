April 2, 2024

Porsche Cyprus unveils the new Panamera

As the boldest model ever designed by Porsche, the unveiling of the marque’s new Panamera at Destination Porsche Limassol on March 20, 2024 was fittingly out of the ordinary, combining automotive innovation with sophisticated gastronomy.

For the memorable evening, Porsche Cyprus recruited Marko Roosve, Head Sommelier of Columbia Restaurants, who offered a Wine Pairing lecture, tying the elegance of choosing the perfect wine for a dish with the importance of choosing a vehicle that truly reflects the driver’s personality and lifestyle. Just as the right wine elevates your dining experience, the car that suits you perfectly turns an everyday drive into an upgraded adventure.

The new Panamera embodies the perfect balance between a sporty lifestyle and a luxurious, comfort-filled journey. A vehicle proudly reflecting Porsche’s belief that unique models require bold decisions.

At the launch event, Porsche Cyprus Marketing & PR Manager Pavlina Iacovidou welcomed attendees, then gave the floor to Constantinos Psyllos, Sales Executive of Porsche Cyprus, who presented the new Panemera’s features in detail, minutes before the new model’s unveiling.

Thereafter, the sounds of Hand Pan percussion and Cretan lyre musicians accompanied guests’ first-hand experience of wines paired with delicious delicacies.

Those who love personalised models can build their own special Panamera via Porsche’s unique online car configurator at the following link.

A.I. Motokinisi is the official importer and distributor of Porsche vehicles in Cyprus, with showrooms in Nicosia and Limassol.

