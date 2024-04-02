April 2, 2024

Three children injured in Finland primary school shooting (Update)

viertolan koulu3 viertola vantaa m
File photo: Viertola School in Vantaa (Paju~commonswiki)

Three children were injured in a shooting at a primary school in Finland early on Tuesday, and a suspect, who was also a minor, was later apprehended, Finnish police said.

The victims were taken to hospital, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The shooting took place at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb to the capital Helsinki, which has around 800 students from first to ninth grade and a staff of some 90 people, according to the local municipality.

“The immediate danger is over,” the Viertola school’s principal Sari Laasila told Reuters, declining to comment further on the incident.

