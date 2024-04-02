April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Suspected extortionist arrested

By Staff Reporter05
×ÅÉÑÏÐÅÄÅÓ
File photo

A 61-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation into a case of extortion under false pretences, Paphos police said on Tuesday.

According to Paphos police assistant operations chief Michalis Nicolaou, on Friday a 60-year-old from Kouklia reported to the local police station that between May 2022 and March 2024, a 61-year-old allegedly extorted a sum of €63,000 from him in order to help repay an overdue loan he had in a commercial bank.

An arrest warrant was issued against the 61-year-old and he was subsequently arrested on Saturday and taken into custody.

The investigation of the above case continues by Paphos CID.

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

European parliament president to visit Larnaca’s Gaza aid centre

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus impact of aid workers’ deaths in Gaza unclear (Updated)

Iole Damaskinos

New exhibitions open around Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

National security council in session as more migrant vessels sighted

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s weather: Hot and hazy

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign