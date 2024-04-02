April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Touch(ed) by plastic at Limassol theatre

By Eleni Philippou01
A solo performance using autobiographical events to confront gender bias and cultural ideals around intimacy in life and in art-making itself is coming to Limassol. Titled Touch(ed), the performance will be presented by Physical Plastic on Thursday, shining a light on womanhood, art and the boundaries both experience.

Touch(ed) satirises slut-shaming and the perceived vulgarity of the single woman versus the ideal of the nuclear family, and asks how performance can be a vehicle for transgressive ideals which prove difficult to uphold in real life. Arriving at the artist’s own trajectory as a married woman and mother, the work proposes that the popular mythology of monogamy and motherhood is an elusive ideal for the de-sexualised mother-artist who finds herself struggling to thrive amidst her physical metamorphosis and the demands of care-taking.

Conceived by performer and director Kestrel Farin Leah, the work collages movement and libretto with personal anecdotes and social media posts, while Yiannis Christofides’ live score combines electroacoustic soundscapes and experimental vocal processes, with music inspired by the song Gravity by musical artist They/Live. Leah’s story is echoed through visual artist Dasha Sur’s yarn sculptures, based on folkloric references to nefarious female spirits.

 

Touch(ed)

Performance by Physical Plastic. April 4. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.rialto.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7745

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

