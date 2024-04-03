April 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Borrowers association calls for more comprehensive support measures

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
cyprus business now supermarket retail inflation

The Cyprus Borrowers Association (Syprodat) this week released a statement expressing appreciation for the government’s third support package aimed at alleviating the burden on vulnerable groups, while also noting that these measures “fall short of addressing the needs of all citizens, focusing instead on a very small group of those most vulnerable”.

Syprodat highlighted the ongoing issue of rising prices and the challenges faced by all people in coping with the high cost of living.

The association underscored the current period’s difficulties, “marked by various geopolitical, economic, and energy crises faced not only by Cyprus but also by most EU member states“.

The recent increase in fuel prices, according to Syprodat, will lead to chain increases in the prices of various goods and services.

The association noted that household incomes barely cover basic needs, especially with prices of essential consumer products continuing to rise.

Moreover, Syprodat said that this situation has forced people to alter their consumption habits, avoiding purchases of products they previously bought.

Syprodat called on the government to seriously consider the real struggles faced by people today. It also urged the government to prioritise mitigating the consequences of rising costs, as failure to address this issue could lead to potential economic disruptions in Cyprus.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Government wants to resolve rental disparities in industrial areas

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man robbed of 50,000 euros in cryptocurrency deal gone wrong

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Jonathan Shkurko

Spring markets and bazaars bloom in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

President asks EU commission head to intervene, island in crisis mode over migration (Update)

Iole Damaskinos

UNSG to meet with Tatar

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign