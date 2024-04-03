April 3, 2024

Extended opening hours of afternoon, summer schools

By Gina Agapiou00
school 24

The education ministry on Wednesday announced the extension of the operation hours of afternoon and summer schools to support working parents.

According to the relevant House education decision, optional afternoon schools will start in September and conclude at the end of June. Summer schools will open on the first Monday after the closure of regular schools, and remain operational until the end of July.

In addition to this, children with disabilities will be provided with educational assistants during the summer months instead of solely over the school year.

The new amendment will be referred to the plenary next week.

Speaking after the session on Wednesday, MPs noted that the revised schedule will accommodate the diverse schedules of families which will allow parents to balance work responsibilities with their children’s educational needs.

Chairman of the House education committee Diko MP Pavlos Mylonas said the extension and increase of afternoon schools’ operation are among the most important decisions taken, together with the ban on mobile phones.

The newly approved schedule of afternoon schools will be implemented as of this academic term, clarified Disy MP Prodromos Alambritis in his own statements, referring to the move as “a step in the right direction”.

For his part, Akel MP Christs Christofides stressed that the measure was a proposal of his party. He further reiterated another stance concerning the increase of the state support for the children’s meals to address inflation and rising costs effectively.

The extension of the afternoon schools will cost the government over €1 million, according to Edek MP Andreas Apostolou.

Diko MP Alekos Tryphonides referred to rural areas, noting that the extension of afternoon schools should include villages and remote areas as well as technical schools.

 

cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

