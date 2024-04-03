April 3, 2024

Man robbed of 50,000 euros in cryptocurrency deal gone wrong

By Iole Damaskinos087
File photo

A 36-year-old man reported the robbery and theft of more than €50,000 to the Limassol police station on Tuesday, while a 35-year-old man is wanted for the case and investigations are underway to secure the details of two other persons.

According to the police the complainant said that at noon on Tuesday, he met an unknown person, in ​​Yermasoyia, after arranging an appointment online for the purchase of cryptocurrencies.

The unknown man entered the 36-year-old’s vehicle and at some point allegedly grabbed him by the neck, while at the same time, two other persons entered the vehicle and took his wallet with the cash.

The perpetrators fled and the 36-year-old reported the case to the police, who secured testimony against a 35-year-old, against whom a judicial arrest warrant was issued and he is wanted.

Police are continuing investigation and efforts are being made to verify the details of the alleged accomplices.

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

