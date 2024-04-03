April 3, 2024

Minor arrested in Paphos over assault on police officer

Police arrested a minor on Tuesday at a centre housing unaccompanied minors in Paphos to investigate an assault case against a police officer.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, officers visited the centre on Tuesday afternoon after workers reported tension due to delayed payment of the minors’ monthly allowance.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Nicolaou said tensions escalated, leading to a scuffle during which a minor allegedly threw a chair at a police officer, lightly injuring his hand.

The minor was arrested, taken to the nearest police station, and interrogated. However, due to his age, he was released on Tuesday night.

Nicolaou stated that the case would be forwarded to the Legal Service to determine whether the minor will face criminal charges.

