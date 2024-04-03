April 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioner critically injured in Larnaca car accident

By Gina Agapiou00
Nicosia General Hospital

A 73-year-old woman is hospitalised in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Larnaca, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 11.30am on Tuesday, at Zinonos Kiteos avenue in Livadia. Under circumstances that are being investigated, a car driven by a 64-year-old hit the pensioner who was on foot.

The injured woman was initially transferred to Larnaca General Hospital where she was intubated and transferred to Nicosia General Hospital.

Her attending doctors described her condition as critical.

Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

