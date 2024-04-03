April 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Shots fired at Limassol business

By Staff Reporter00
police car 02
File photo

Police in Limassol were on high alert on Wednesday morning following a report from a 65-year-old owner of a car dealership that unidentified individuals opened fire on his business.

Officers rushed to the car dealership, located on Omonias Avenue, and secured the scene. Examinations carried out revealed that at least 12 shots were fired from a firearm.

The gunfire damaged three used vehicles and the glass display case of the business.

Investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators while the 65-year-old businessman told authorities he has no disputes and does not suspect anyone.

According to his complaint, the shots were fired between 7pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

 

staff reporter

