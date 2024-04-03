April 3, 2024

Spring concerts bring classical music

By Eleni Philippou01
A new season begins for the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra with spring concerts on the horizon in almost every major city in Cyprus. To kick off its spring agenda, the orchestra participates in the Larnaka Festival of Classical Music, presenting the Premiere 5 concert series this April in front of Nicosia, Paphos and of course, Larnaca audiences.

The Premiere 5 concerts feature Antonio Vivaldi’s iconic Four Seasons (Le Quattro Stagioni), a work that transcends time and takes listeners on a sensory exploration of nature’s wonders. The violinist and member of the orchestra’s first violins, Antonis Bargilly will interpret the solo part in these ravishingly beautiful, passionate and virtuosic concerti for violin and orchestra. Mozart’s Symphony no. 40 in G minor is a perfect match to Vivaldi’s work in terms of emotional intensity, aptly described by musicologist Charles Rosen as “a work of passion, violence, and grief.” Conducting the musicians on all three evenings will be Douglas Boyd.

First the musicians will perform in Nicosia, at Strovolos Municipal Theatre on April 10. On the following evening, Paphos audiences will get to enjoy the music at Markideio Municipal Theatre before the orchestra travels to Larnaca for the Larnaka Festival of Classical Music on April 12.

 

Premiere 5

Concert series by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. April 10. Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos. April 11. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca. April 12. 8.30pm. https://cyso.interticket.com/. Tel: 22-463144

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

