April 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UNSG to meet with Tatar

By Source: Cyprus News Agency02
file photo: u.n. secretary general antonio guterres speaks about the black sea grain corridor outside u.n. security council at u.n. headquarters in new york
United Nations General Secretary António Guterres

The United Nations secretary general António Guterres will meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on Friday at the headquarters of the international organisation in New York.

According to UNSG spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric the upcoming meeting follows from contacts of the UNSG’s personal envoy, María Holguín, with leaders and representatives of both sides, as well as the recent meeting President Nikos Christodoulides with Guterres in Brussels.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped cn.png
The CNA focuses its attention on events in Cyprus and on developments abroad that have some bearing on Cyprus

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Warm and hazy

Staff Reporter

Minister sets sights on boosting agriculture’s share in Cypriot GDP

Souzana Psara

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Environmental action: you can make a real difference

CM Guest Columnist

Potential teachers failing exams to get post in schools

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus, Greece share common goals on Cyprus problem, says President

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign