April 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

FM: ‘Swift and thorough’ investigation into attack on WCK in Gaza

By Iole Damaskinos099
aid ship sails from cyprus to gaza as residents of the gaza strip are on the brink of famine
Aid ship sails from Cyprus to deliver aid to residents of the Gaza Strip [Reuters]

The foreign ministry has requested that the investigation into the attack on NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) staff in Gaza be swift, thorough and accountable, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said on Thursday.

Kombos’ statements come after three ships carrying humanitarian aid returned, with most of their cargo still on board, to the Larnaca and Limassol ports Wednesday evening.

Earlier, WCK founder chef Jose Andres said the Israeli attack was not a mistake.

Kombos said he had communicated on Wednesday night with Andres and conveyed the deepest condolences of the Cyprus government “for the tragic loss of seven fearless heroes of humanity who were helping people on the ground”.

“Dear Jose, we mourn with you. We are working closely with the World Central Kitchen team and share the pain this tragedy has caused the World Central Kitchen family,” Kombos said.

He added that Cyprus “strongly condemns all acts of violence against of humanitarian workers, who must always be protected, in accordance with international humanitarian law”.

“The investigation must be swift, thorough and accountable,” he concluded.

On Thursday, the WCK made fresh statements, calling on the governments of Australia, Canada, the United States, Poland, and the United Kingdom “to join us in demanding an independent, third-party investigation into these attacks”.

This investigation, they said, must “include whether they were carried out intentionally or otherwise violated international law”.

They added that they had requested that the Israeli government immediately preserve all documents, communications, video and audio recordings, and any other materials potentially relevant to the April 1 attacks.

An independent investigation is the only way to determine the truth of what happened, ensure transparency and accountability for those responsible, and prevent future attacks on humanitarian aid workers,” they added.

 

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Beon: the most technologically-advanced office in Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

Limassol marathon expected to draw 17,000

Staff Reporter

Paphos police arrest two for illegal stay and work

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Warm and dusty

Staff Reporter

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign