April 3, 2024

Christodoulides: Temporary Gaza port nearing completion (Updated)

By Iole Damaskinos0150
President Nikos Christodoulides

The temporary Gaza port is at an advanced state and aid to Gaza will be increased, President Nikos Christodoulides said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis confirmed to CyBC on Wednesday that only one third of the latest aid dispatched to Gaza had been unloaded, with the rest en route back to Cyprus.

Speaking at a commemoration event in Larnaca on Tuesday night, the president disclosed that he had discussed the status of the temporary port being built on the Gaza coast with US military personnel on the island.

“I am glad because these efforts are at an advanced stage,” he said. Christodoulides noted the Republic had condemned from the outset the attack on humanitarian NGO Word Central Kitchen (WCK) on Monday and that there was no justification for it.

“We are in contact with WCK and I hope that soon humanitarian aid will not only resume but also increase, because the goal is clearly for it to increase,” he said.

The president said the state was also in contact with Israel.

“We have expressed our dissatisfaction with what has been done,” he said. Earlier Christodoulides had joined calls by others for a full investigation into the incident.

Three ships that had docked in Gaza and were in the process of being unloaded when an Israeli strike hit an aid convoy killing seven workers. The ships turned round on Tuesday and headed back to Cyprus.

The foreign ministry spokesman confirmed that the workers had been 12kms away from the loading and unloading area, by agreement with the Israeli authorities, when struck and said the act was “absolutely condemnable”.

Aid provisions stored in Larnaca are ready-to-go but respect must be granted for the wishes of the families of the deceased to pause the operation, Gotsis said.

“The matter of security is tantamount and we are awaiting the results of the [Israeli] investigation,” he noted.

“We can’t get into speculation but questions were raised by the incident,” Gotsis said.

Nonetheless contacts were ongoing on how to continue to run the sea corridor, particularly in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he said.

“For our part we remain committed to providing support and for items to be inspected in Cyprus, if and when the aid workers are ready to proceed,” Gotsis said.

