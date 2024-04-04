April 4, 2024

Paphos police arrest two for illegal stay and work

Police in Paphos made two arrests on Wednesday for cases involving illegal employment and residence in the Republic.

In the first case, around 9.10pm immigration service officers following a tip-off arrested a Pakistani man, aged 22. Police established the man had been residing illegally in Cyprus since March 24, 2023. Police arrested the 22-year-old and took him to the Paphos Police Station, where he is being held.

Shortly before 10pm, a second person was arrested for the same offence. The second case concerns a 44-year-old woman of African origin, working illegally in a bakery in Paphos. Police established she had been residing illegally in the country since November 15, 2022. The woman was also taken to Paphos police station and detained.

The employers of both arrested persons, a Romanian national aged 40 and a Cypriot national aged 35, were summoned to the Paphos police station for the cases in question.

