Preschool road safety park opens

By Tom Cleaver06
A preschool road safety park was officially opened in the Famagusta district town of Sotira on Thursday.

The park was opened by Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, with the aim of informing young people at the earliest possible age about the rules and dangers of the road.

“Traffic education is a key pillar of road safety, and therefore, projects such as this make a decisive contribution to the cultivation of respect between road users and the correct application of the rules,” Michaelidou said.

“Cultivating road awareness from childhood contributes to the development of a better road safety culture, in which we are aware of our rights and obligations, so we can act responsibly as drivers, pedestrians, passengers, and cyclists.”

She said the government “recognises the importance of information and awareness from childhood”, and therefore “places particular importance” on the creation of a better culture surrounding road safety among children and young people.

On the park itself, she described it as a simulation of the road network, but also a versatile game, which will contribute substantially to the empowerment of children.

She then addressed the children present at the ceremony, saying “you now have at your disposal your own road safety park; a park where you can play, train, and learn.”

