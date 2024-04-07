April 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Chlorakas crackdown ends empty-handed

By Andria Kades
chlorakas complex pic
File photo: A drone picture of the St Nicholas complex in Chlorakas

Dozens of police officers were involved in an operation aimed at identifying illegal migrants in Chlorakas on Sunday.

Officers began searching people’s homes starting at 6am and efforts lasted three hours across Chlorakas and Tremithousa.

Officers inspected the Saint Nicholas (Ayios Nikolaos) apartment complex, where following a government decree, no one is allowed to live there.

In total, 300 apartments were inspected at the site but no one was found to be living there.

At the Ayios Georgios apartment complex in Tremithousa-Emba, officers secured warrants to search 12 apartments.

In total, 40 people were checked but no one had any criminal record or was found to be staying in Cyprus illegally.

Police said more checks would be carried out in the near future.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail's chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

