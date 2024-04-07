April 7, 2024

Man remanded for buying €4,000 fuel on company card

A 31-year-old man was remanded for eight days at Paphos district court on Sunday after he used a company credit card 80 times to fuel up vehicles.

The cost of his antics came to the tune of €4,245.

Deputy police operations chief in Paphos Michalis Nikolaou said a 64-year-old car rental owner reported that between October and March, a company card was used 80 different times across four different petrol stations.

After CCTV footage examination and a series of police statements, officers secured a witness testimony against the 31-year-old.

He was arrested on Saturday and appeared before Paphos district court on Sunday where he was remanded for eight days.

