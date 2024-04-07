April 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusTourism

Ryanair flights from Israel to Cyprus resume

By Andria Kades07
ryanair 1

The Paphos regional board of tourism (Etap) heralded on Sunday that regular flights between Cyprus and Tel Aviv will resume.

Etap referred to a recent Ryanair announcement which said starting from June 3, there would be four flights per week to Paphos from Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv.

This was made possible after Ben Gurion’s airport began operating terminal 1 again.

According to Etap, the development shows potential in mitigating the losses from the Israeli market. Losses in the first five months of 2024 amount to 100,000 visitors in Cyprus, Etap said.

It added that in 2023, Ryanair carried out up to 17 flights per week to Paphos.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

