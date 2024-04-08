April 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Drone footage shows Gaza turned to wasteland since war began

By Reuters News Service00
palestinians inspect destroyed residential buildings in khan younis
Palestinians inspect destroyed residential buildings, after the Israeli military withdrew most of its ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip, in Khan Younis

Drone footage of Gaza over the six months of warfare between Israel and Hamas shows how the once vibrant Palestinian enclave has been transformed into a vast wasteland of rubble and twisted steel by Israeli bombardment.

During normal days, Palestinians used to be able to stand on their buildings’ balconies and take in a view of the Mediterranean Sea.

Those structures have vanished, footage from Reuters and other sources shows, crushed into piles of cement and debris.

Residents have been forced to wander Gaza seeking shelter from an Israeli offensive designed to destroy its arch enemy Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the campaign will not stop until Hamas is eliminated, so the bombardment and destruction is expected to continue.

Footage showed how Palestinians lived in calmer days in the Gaza Strip, one of the most densely populated areas on earth.

Palestinians drove their cars along a calm street with tall trees separating traffic as far as the eye could see. Footage taken later shows a nearby street with one demolished building after another. One person could be seen walking in the smashed cement of a ghost town.

The conflict began when Hamas, which runs Gaza, burst into Israel on Oct. 7, killed 1,200 people and dragged more than 200 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel responded with a relentless bombardment of the enclave that has killed more than 33,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

As Palestinians endure the bombing and try to cope with a humanitarian crisis, they think back to some of the places in the Reuters drone footage, like a peaceful alleyway where a teenager speeds along on his bicycle.

The footage also showed a white mosque with a green courtyard overlooking the sea. Fast forward six months and footage will show many destroyed mosques in Gaza.

In another part of Gaza, cars work their way through a roundabout in pre-war footage. Barely traces of it can be seen now.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Record floods in Russia’s Urals triggered by melting snow

Reuters News Service

Microsoft to launch AI hub in London

Reuters News Service

Briton becomes first person to run length of Africa

Reuters News Service

European politicians embrace TikTok despite security fears

Reuters News Service

Flights cancelled in parts of UK, power outages in Ireland due to storm

Reuters News Service

Millions across North America await total solar eclipse

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign