April 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for drunkenly punching taxi driver

By Tom Cleaver02
A man appeared in court in Morphou on Monday, accused of having drunkenly punched a taxi driver.

Speaking in court, police officer Mustafa Goksen said that at around 9.30pm on Sunday, the suspect had punched a taxi driver in the chest in front of Morphou’s police station.

Goksen added that the suspect was “disturbing those around him by shouting” at the time.

He was arrested and found to be under the influence of alcohol following a subsequent breathalyser test. In addition, police then discovered that he had been living illegally in the north.

The suspect denied all charges and was ordered to be held for a period not exceeding 20 days pending a trial.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

