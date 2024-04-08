April 8, 2024

Man fined and banned from sports venues

The Nicosia district court on Monday imposed a fine and a ban from sports venues on an 18-year-old man, who was arrested on Sunday for illegal possession of a dangerous object at GSP Stadium.

Specifically, the court, having found the 18-year-old guilty, imposed a monetary fine of €300 and issued a seven-month ban from sports venues against him.

Furthermore, he will have to present himself at his local police station 30 minutes before the start of each match played by his team where he will remain for up to 30 minutes after the end of the match for the next seven months.

The 18-year-old was arrested before the start of the Apoel match against Anorthosis, after a flare was found in his possession during checks at the stadium entrances.

