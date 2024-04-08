April 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia voted second-best Erasmus destination in Europe

By Tom Cleaver0110

Nicosia was on Sunday night was awarded second place in 2024’s Erasmus destination of the year.

The awards were handed out at the Erasmus Student Network (ESN)’s annual meeting in the Spanish city of Seville.

Nicosia was praised at the ceremony for its “warm and welcoming people”, its “vibe”, the fact it is an “open air museum”, its “inclusive community”.

Sohaib Nassar, a volunteer at Nicosia’s ESN branch, spoke of his love for Nicosia’s “food, weather, and culture”, while fellow volunteer Andria Sofroniou praised the city’s ESN branch.

Portugal’s second city Porto were the eventual winners, while Istanbul in Turkey, Bulgarian capital Sofia, and Seville rounded out the top five.

Previous Erasmus destinations of the year include Belgian city Ghent in 2023 and Greek second city Thessaloniki in 2022.

The Erasmus programme facilitates student exchanges across Europe, with upwards of a million students per year taking part in Erasmus exchanges.

The ESN is a student-led network which aims to embellish Erasmus students’ experience in their host cities, with local branches holding various social events and programmes to enhance the social lives of Erasmus students and bridge gaps between students from across the continent and beyond.

img 6749
The Cypriot delegation in Seville
Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Man fined and banned from sports venues

Jonathan Shkurko

Third arrest made in Larnaca drugs case

Jonathan Shkurko

Cypriot baby named after Argentinian footballer

Tom Cleaver

First bee park opened on state land

Jonathan Shkurko

Minister has big plans for wine sector

Souzana Psara

First smart water meters installed in Nicosia

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign