April 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
AfricaWorld

Over 90 dead as Mozambique ferry sinks off northern coast

By Reuters News Service00
street vendors in nampula mozambique voa 568028 1024
File photo: Nambula

More than 90 people died after a ferry sank off the north coast of Mozambique, the BBC said, citing domestic authorities, with five rescued from among the nearly 130 believed to have been on board.

They were fleeing a cholera outbreak, the broadcaster said on Sunday, citing Jaime Neto, secretary of state for the province of Nampula near the incident site.

“Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers, it ended up sinking,” he said, adding that many children were among the dead.

Government officials did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The boat was travelling from Lunga in the province to Mozambique island, off the coast of Nampula, the British Broacasting Corp added.

