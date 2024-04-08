April 8, 2024

Palaichori to Nicosia road closed due to accident

The Palaichori – Nicosia road, from Anayia to Deutera, has been closed since 6.30am on Monday due to an accident.

Police have called on drivers to use the old Nicosia-Palaichori road, via Deftera and Anayia.

Drivers heading towards Nicosia are asked to head towards the old road, through the bypass towards industrial area of Ergates and Anayia – Deftera, while drivers heading towards Palaichori are asked to head towards the old road, through the bypass on the left of the roundabout next to the football fields and private school, on the Nicosia-Palaichori road.

Police are at the scene carrying out investigations and directing traffic.

