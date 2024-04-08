April 8, 2024

Police investigating fire in Kaimakli

By Staff Reporter065
kaimakli
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Police and fire services on Monday were investigating a fire which broke out shortly before midnight at a betting agency in Nicosia.

According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis on platform X, two fire engines reported to the scene in Kaimakli but the shop’s awning was completely destroyed.

The causes of the blaze are under investigation.

Meanwhile, according to the spokesman, the fire service responded to 47 incidents, 34 fires and 13 special services over the last 24 hours.

staff reporter

