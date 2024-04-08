April 8, 2024

Presidential advisor appointed as Central Bank governor

By Iole Damaskinos01
New Central Bank Governor Christodoulos Patsalides

Christodoulos Patsalidis was on Monday named as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides.

The new CBC governor will assume his duties on April 11, succeeding the outgoing governor Constantinos Herodotou.

Patsalidis is an economist with a PhD in Economics from the London School of Economics, University of London (1989).

He had been appointed by the president as his Special Advisor on economic matters in March 2023, having extensive experience in positions of high responsibility in the banking sector.

The incoming head has worked at the Central Bank of Cyprus and continued his career in the private sector, acting as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cyprus Banks Association from 2018-2019.

In October 2020 he left the private sector and provided consulting services in Cyprus and abroad in the fields of banking and insurance operations, capital management, and financial technology.

Christodoulides thanked Herodotou for steering the CBC through a difficult time.

Herodotou held the post since 2019, and his term had come to an end.

