April 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Third arrest made in Larnaca drugs case

By Jonathan Shkurko01
police car
Photo source: CNA

Police on Monday made a third arrest regarding the case of a large quantity of narcotics discovered and seized last Saturday in Larnaca.

The individual arrested is a 25-year-old resident of Larnaca, apprehended under a court warrant to facilitate investigations.

Testimony against him was secured during the examinations related to the case.

For the same case, a 19-year-old and a 54-year-old are currently under an eight-day remand. They were arrested last Saturday following the discovery of the narcotics.

The investigation into the case began on the evening of April 6, when police officers found a small quantity of cannabis during a search of the 19-year-old’s car.

Police officers decided to head to his house as well, with the search eventually yielding unexpected results, as they discovered 2.62 kilograms of cocaine, as well as a quantity of cannabis weighing 2.73 kilograms.

The Larnaca drug quad Ykan is still investigating the case.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Man fined and banned from sports venues

Jonathan Shkurko

Cypriot baby named after Argentinian footballer

Tom Cleaver

First bee park opened on state land

Jonathan Shkurko

Minister has big plans for wine sector

Souzana Psara

Nicosia voted second-best Erasmus destination in Europe

Tom Cleaver

First smart water meters installed in Nicosia

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign