April 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Vandals damage Paphos school, parents call for measures

By Iole Damaskinos
school vandals
Photo source: CNA

The Paphos parents’ association reported vandalism of a Paphos primary school on Sunday,

The Koupateio school, located in the centre of the city, was damaged by unknown perpetrators, who threw stones, broke classroom windows and defaced school property.

The parents’ association condemned the incident and expressed its “dissatisfaction and indignation,” saying “decisions must finally be made for the safety of the children”.

They further called on all relevant bodies, including the school board, district education office, education ministry and the police, to take immediate measures to address the problem.

The incident follows closely on the heels of a similar incident at a Limassol school on Friday where perpetrators caused €700 worth of damages.

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

