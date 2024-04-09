April 9, 2024

Police arrest man for smuggled tobacco in Paphos

By Staff Reporter01
File photo: Paphos Airport

Police arrested a 44-year-old man on Monday at Paphos airport for an investigated case of illegal possession of duty-free goods.

According to the police, shortly before 6pm a customs officer on duty was informed by the luggage handling department about two large pieces of luggage containing tobacco products.  

A 44-year-old British man was identified as the owner.

In his luggage, police found 261 packs of tobacco, weighing close to 40 kilos, as well as 100 cigarette boxes with a total of 2,000 packs.

The items, which did not bear the required ministry of health markings, were seized as evidence and determined to be smuggled goods.

The 44-year-old was subsequently arrested for illegal possession of duty-free items and taken into custody.

Paphos police are furthering the investigation.

staff reporter

