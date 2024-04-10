April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus Talks

Christodoulides ‘not being transparent on migration or Cyprob’

By Andria Kades06
National Council, meeting, Presidential Palace, President, Christodoulides
National Council meeting at the Presidential Palace (file photo)

Disy on Wednesday called on President Nikos Christodoulides to convene a National Council meeting, charging he was not keeping political parties briefed.

A short but poignant statement by Disy quoted Christodoulides as saying “we have agreed on certain things with Lebanon” after his snap visit earlier this week.

Disy questioned what exactly the president had agreed to for “an admittedly good initiative.”

“We have the same question over the UNSG’s proposals that the president said he accepted.”

Both Disy and Akel have repeatedly called on Christodoulides to convene a National Council meeting over the said proposals, with the spokesman responding on Tuesday that this would be done when the time is right.

“We believe that the major issues of the country require more collectivism and the maximum synergy between all political forces.

“It is for this reason that we insist on the regular convening of the National Council, not just for an after-the-fact briefing but for an exchange of views and to create a unified political discourse and a common strategy.”

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Cypriot web browser sees 250% jump in users in March

Tom Cleaver

Disy calls for House discussion on stalled Larnaca port works

Nikolaos Prakas

Drug tests for drivers to be done with blood

Tom Cleaver

Part found of car possibly linked to teen’s death

Nikolaos Prakas

Tatar marks Eid al-Fitr in Nicosia

Tom Cleaver

Arrests for forged documents

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign