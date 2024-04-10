April 10, 2024

Cyprus set to host WHO small states health initiative

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides

Cyprus is set to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) meeting of the small countries initiative (SCI) in the European region, it was announced on Wednesday.

According to to information from WHO, the initiative was established in 2013 as the forum through which member states in European region with populations of 2 million or less, work together to address common issues and share experiences to improve health in their countries.

This year, the meeting will be hosted by Cyprus and will primarily focus on two key areas: cancer, including population screening programs and paediatric cancer; and health and climate change, including the impacts and experiences of small countries.

During the meeting, countries will report progress since the ninth high-level meeting of the coalition on health and tourism, development of national strategies on human resources for health, accessibility, availability and affordability of medicines, and globalisation of the initiative.

Participating countries are Andorra, Cyprus, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino and Slovenia.

Health Minister Michalis Damianos will address the opening of the meeting on Thursday, April 11, at 9am in Limassol. European health and food safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and WHO regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge will also address the event.

