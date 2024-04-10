April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Doctor suspended, accused of fraud

By Tom Cleaver00
doctor 563428 1280

The health insurance organisation (HIO) on Wednesday suspended a doctor after patients alleged that he was registering their names on Gesy for services he never provided to them.

As a result, the doctor, an orthopaedist, was allegedly receiving financial compensation for the non-existent services.

In the first report filed against him, a patient received an e-mail from Gesy which contained descriptions of treatment which had not been administered. The patient then reported the error to the HIO.

Subsequently, the HIO then reached out to other Gesy beneficiaries who had received services from the doctor in question. They also said the doctor had filed for payment for services they had not received.

The HIO then proceeded to suspend the doctor’s contract pending a more detailed investigation.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

