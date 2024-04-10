April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPets, animal welfare

Donkey dead after being run over on motorway

By Tom Cleaver00
ΜΟΝΑΣΤΗΡΙ ΑΠΟΣΤΟΛΟΥ ΑΝΔΡΕΑ
The donkey struck near Bogazi was pronounced dead at the scene. File photo of donkeys in the Karpas (CNA).

A donkey died on Wednesday after being run over on the motorway which connects Nicosia and Kyrenia.

The donkey was sighted on the motorway near Bogazi on Wednesday morning, but action was not taken and it was run over and killed at around 10am by a car travelling towards Kyrenia.

The donkey was pronounced dead at the scene. The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Cultural hotspot in Cyprus mountains

Sara Douedari

Christodoulides ‘not being transparent on migration or Cyprob’

Andria Kades

Cypriot web browser sees 250% jump in users in March

Tom Cleaver

Disy calls for House discussion on stalled Larnaca port works

Nikolaos Prakas

Drug tests for drivers to be done with blood

Tom Cleaver

Part found of car possibly linked to teen’s death

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign