April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Immigration police bust Peyia restaurant

By Iole Damaskinos
Paphos on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man to facilitate investigations into an illegal employment case, while his employer was also accused.

According to the police, officers of the immigration service located the illegal worker at 11am at a restaurant in the Peyia area.

Police identified the 28-year-old man who appears to have been illegally residing in the Republic since June 6 last year and was employed without the required permits.

The man was arrested and taken into custody, while his 42-year-old employer was accused in writing to be summoned to court later.

