April 10, 2024

Learn the art of contortion with world-renowned coach

By Eleni Philippou04
If you have ever wondered what it takes to achieve those extreme back bends and flexible twists and turns seen on stage, a series of workshops in Nicosia and Limassol will reveal the tricks. World-renowned contortionist and coach Otgo Waller is visiting Cyprus to offer a series of special classes on the art of contortion.

Flying Dolls & Bird of Paradise Pole Studios organise the workshops which are set to take place in Nicosia on Saturday and Limassol on April 20. Otgo will be visiting all the way from Las Vegas to assist all those interested in unlocking their flexibility by sharing her extensive experience and the secrets of her unique method, Flexible Body Art LLC.

She is a professional contortionist, originally from the holy mountain Bogd Uul near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia who by the age of 13 was among the world’s elite contortionists. After graduating from the Mongolian State Circus in 1980 with a specialisation in Contortion Art, Otgo was discovered by the Ringling Brothers & Barnum Bailey Circus in 1991 and moved to America, where her career flourished. She has now transitioned into teaching developing her own training technique to enhance flexibility in individuals of all ages and levels. Her notable clients include Olympic athletes, professional contortionists, circus artists, international fashion models, competitive bodybuilders and national-level ice skaters.

Her trainings in Cyprus will welcome individuals of all backgrounds and levels. The Nicosia event will be held at 4pm this Saturday and in an hour-and-a-half will cover the fundamentals of Mongolian contortion, splits and backbends and is suitable for all levels. No prior experience in twisting, bending and stretching is required to participate.

The same class will be held in Limassol next weekend at 11.30am and an afternoon session will dive deeper into the art of contortion. From 4pm onwards, Otgo will accept one-hour private classes teaching up to two contortion tricks such as a Chin Stand, Needle Scale, Chin Stand Splits, Donut and Crocodile.

 

Contortion Workshops with Otgo Waller

Fundamentals of contortion: Splits & Backbend. April 13. Flying Dolls – Pole Dance Studio, Nicosia. 4pm-5.30pm. April 20. Flying Dolls – Pole Dance Studio, Limassol. 11.30am-1pm. 1-1 classes. 4pm onwards. €85-150. Tel: 97-744498 (Nicosia), 95-194221 (Limassol)

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

