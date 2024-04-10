April 10, 2024

Petrolina once again sponsors Limassol Marathon 10K race

By Press Release01
True to its long-term commitment to support major sporting events in Cyprus, for yet another year Petrolina is sponsoring the OPAP Limassol Marathon, set to take place over April 13-14, 2024.

Long associated with the event, the energy company is the sponsor of the “Petrolina 10K Energy Race”, scheduled for Sunday, April 14th, commencing from Limassol Marina at 8am. The 10K race offers one of the most popular routes of the OPAP Limassol Marathon, attracting young runners eager to test their endurance.

Also as part of its sponsorship, and for the second year running, the company will host the “Petrolina Energy Concert” on Saturday, April 13th, at 10am at the Sponsor Village, featuring the Mr. Wilson band. Furthermore, on the same day, volunteer runners of the Petrolina Energy Team, comprised of company employees and their families, will take part in a corporate 5K race.

Inspired by the ideals and values of sports and volunteering, Petrolina has always supported major events of the island’s cultural and sporting scene that also promote Cyprus internationally. In fact, sport is one of the main pillars of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, given that it promotes integrity, teamwork and discipline among its values.

Meanwhile, the OPAP Limassol Marathon is one of the island’s most important racing events, annually drawing thousands of runners from Cyprus and abroad. Its diverse programme features six distinct racing routes, each set at a different distance and catering to a range of performance levels.

For more Information, visit: www.limassolmarathon.com

