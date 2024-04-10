April 10, 2024

Police arrest two men in Paphos for car arson case

handcuffs
File photo

Police arrested two persons, aged 26 and 23, on Tuesday in Paphos, for investigated car arson case. A 19-year-old Paphos resident was also arrested on March 30, for the same case.

According to the police, the arson was committed on March 28 in a village in the district.

The fire, which broke out around 10pm in two vehicles parked outside their owners’ house, resulted in complete destruction of the vehicles. Investigations at the scene established that the fire was started maliciously with the use of flammable material.

Further investigation brought up testimony against a 19-year-old man, who was arrested by court warrant on March 30 to facilitate investigations and was detained for four days. With the expiration of his detention order the 19-year-old was released without charge, pending the results of scientific tests.

Testimony was also obtained against two other persons, aged 26 and 23. Police secured arrest warrants against the suspects and they were taken them into custody on Thursday.

Paphos CID is furthering the investigation.

