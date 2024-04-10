April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Champions LeagueFootballSport

Real Madrid and Man City draw in six-goal thriller in Madrid

By Reuters News Service01
champions league quarter final first leg real madrid v manchester city
Manchester City's Phil Foden equalizes early in the second half at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid and Manchester City slugged out a thrilling 3-3 draw in a rip-roaring Champions League quarter-final clash in the Spanish capital on Tuesday, leaving the tie between the last two holders of the trophy wide open for the second leg next week.

The Madrid crowd were left stunned two minutes into the match when City’s Bernardo Silva took advantage of a one-man wall to drill a free kick from 40 metres just inside Andriy Lunin’s right-hand post to give the visitors the lead.

But Eduardo Camavinga helped level the scores after 12 minutes when his long-range strike deflected off defender Ruben Dias for an own goal after wrongfooting keeper Stefan Ortega.

Two minutes later Vinicius Jr delivered a brilliant through ball that Rodrygo took in his stride before his weak goal-bound shot was deflected by Manuel Akanji to give the hosts the lead.

City piled on the pressure and levelled in the 66th minute through a stunning Phil Foden strike into the top corner and went ahead when Josko Gvardiol fired home five minutes later.

But Federico Valverde’s glorious volley in the 79th rescued a draw for Real on another epic Champions League night that left the fans eager for more in the return leg in Manchester.

