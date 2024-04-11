April 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Avakoum in new scandal – for keeping deer illegally

By Nikolaos Prakas01
deer avvakoum
The deer in the enclosure

The infamous Osiou Avakoum monastery has been drawn into further scandal, after it was revealed on Thursday that they have imported animals illegally and kept them in a park in Lythrodontas.

From what the veterinary services director Christodoulos Pipis confirmed to the Cyprus Mail the deer at the fenced area in Lythrodontas are being kept illegally, as no one from the monastery applied for the licence to bring them to Cyprus.

The monks need a licence as the deer are not a pet, therefore necessitating special permission for them to enter the island.

Pipis said that the issue has now passed on for investigation to the police, who are looking into the matter.

Asked about the animals, Pipis said that they have been reported to be in a good condition.

Pipis also said that they had attempted to contact the monks about the issue, but were unable to reach them, and have since taken the matter up with the police.

Commenting on the matter journalist Aristides Vikketos said he asked the government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis what will be done about the issue with these animals.

Letymbiotis said that he will have to investigate the issue and respond accordingly at a later date.

 

avakoum the enclosure where the deer are being kept (christos theodoirdes)
The enclosure where the deer are being kept (Christos Theodoirdes)
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

