Hala Sultan Tekkesi closed due to Eid pilgrimage

The Hala Sultan

The Hala Sultan Tekkesi in Larnaca is closed to visitors on Thursday due to the traditional pilgrimage taking place at the site to mark the second day of Eid al-Fitr.

The site will be closed between 10am and 3pm, with hundreds of pilgrims expected to visit.

The Hala Sultan Tekkesi is one of the holiest places for Muslims in the world, with some scholars describing it as the fourth most important site in Islam after Mecca, Medina and Jerusalem.

It is the resting place of Umm Haram, known as Hala Sultan in Turkish tradition, the wife of Ubada bin al-Samit, a companion of the prophet Mohamed.

