April 11, 2024

Music nights for all

By Eleni Philippou
island seeds

There is no shortage of live music performances this season and as we move down the calendar and into summer, they will only multiply. Coming up in the next few days and weeks are concerts, recitals and intimate gigs of all kinds.

This Thursday, New Division bar in Nicosia will welcome the Island Seeds band, a local ensemble that will bring their Mediterranean Soul melodies and catchy grooves. The seven-piece band, whose debut album released last December features the addictive Seeds groove Stray Cat, will present a set filled with psychedelic vibes, pulsating grooves and atmospheric jams.

Come Saturday and Sarah’s Jazz Club will put on a celebration of jazz music as April is Jazz Appreciation Month. It also coincides with Billie Holiday’s and Duke Ellington’s birthdays and culminates in International Jazz Day (on April 30) as well as the Nicosia club’s birthday. As such, a group of local musicians will get together this Saturday to present a full-on jazz set. On stage will be Styliani Pitsillou, Dimitris Miaris, Cahit Kutrafali and Marios Spyrou.

The musical calendar will continue with a piano recital by renowned pianist Marino Tirimo who will pay tribute to Chopin. On Monday, Tirimo will present a unique recital at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre presenting Chopin’s most famous works.

For a taste of something immersive and a blast from the past, the 70s Weekend Party at Jubilee Hotel in Troodos is coming up on April 20. Organised by Retro Bugs, the weekend invites music and party lovers to escape to the mountains for a two-day experience. On Saturday night, a live 70s rock band will perform with Emmanuel Vourakis, Alex Scott and Omiros Miltiadous playing favourite 70s Rock and Blues songs. The party will continue with DJ Claudio on the decks blasting disco and funk tunes from the 70s, inviting guests to spend a memorable night in the Troodos mountains.

 

Island Seeds

Local band plays live. April 11. New Division, Nicosia. 9.30pm. Tel: 22-109557

Jazz Me in April

Live jazz music. April 13. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €10-12. Tel: 95-147711

Piano recital with Marino Tirimo

Tribute to Chopin. April 15. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15-20. www.soldoutticketbox.com

70s Weekend Party

Party with live rock band and DJ Claudio. April 20. Tel: 25-420107, 99-658888. www.ticketmaster.cy

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

