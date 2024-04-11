April 11, 2024

Paphos woman arrested for stealing supermarket alcohol

By Staff Reporter01
cyprus business now inflation supermarket prices 2
File photo

A 76-year-old woman from Paphos was arrested on Wednesday evening, accused of having stolen alcoholic beverages and other items from a supermarket in the town.

The woman was initially noticed by a worker at the supermarket, who saw her leaving without paying while holding a bag full of items.

When the police arrived, they found a number of alcoholic beverages and some other products in her bag.

She was taken to the local police station, where she admitted her guilt and was accused in writing to be summoned at a later date.

