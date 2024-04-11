April 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two injured and three wanted after Paphos punch-up

By Tom Cleaver02
Two men have been injured and the police are looking for three more after a fight broke out in the Paphos village of Kissonerga over a “like” on social media on Wednesday night.

Paphos police’s deputy operations chief Michalis Nikolaou explained to the Cyprus Mail on Thursday that a 36-year-old man had left a like on a social media post of a third person, which deeply upset a 24-year-old man.

The 24-year-old then took three of his friends to meet the 36-year-old and have a fight with him.

When police arrived on the scene to break the fight up, they found that both the 36-year-old and the 24-year-old had sustained injuries. The other three men involved all made off before police could catch them.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital to receive treatment, while the 24-year-old remains in custody after having been arrested at the scene.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

