April 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

What’s on this weekend

By Eleni Philippou04
cfd

Music, film and photography festivals, spring markets and exhibitions are coming up this weekend in every corner of the island from the bustling town centres to the picturesque mountains. Here’s what’s on this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

To soft launch into the weekend, a classical music concert will entertain Paphos audiences on Friday night. The Technopolis 20 Classics series will present the internationally-recognised string quartet casalQuartet at Markideio Theatre at 8pm. Formed in Zurich, Switzerland, the quartet will perform works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert, Edvard Grieg and George Gershwin.

Also happening on Friday is the official opening ceremony of the 22nd Cyprus Film Days International Festival. Held at Rialto Theatre, the festival will open its doors with a special performance by artist Lia Haraki before screening the Cypriot film Embryo Larva Butterfly by Kyros Papavasiliou. On Saturday night, the festival will open in Nicosia as well with screenings at Zena Palace and a party with DJs and video projections by the From Berlin With Love collective. The events signal the beginning of a week-long festival with film screenings in Nicosia and Limassol, masterclasses and workshops for both the film industry and young and old film aficionados.

Lefkara village will also welcome an art event this week which will last through the summer months. t.a.s.© gallery in Lefkara will host the Purity exhibition, a group showcase opening on Saturday at 3pm. The exhibition gathers 16 artists from Cyprus who will showcase a diverse variety of art practices that respond to the theme. The opening event (3pm to 7pm) will include a performance by Korallia Stergides and a food installation by chef Ed Guk to further immerse visitors into the theme of the exhibition.

Photography lovers will have plenty to see, learn and witness not just this weekend but throughout April and May as the 2nd LPF – Limassol Photography Festival opens. From Thursday to May 7, the local festival returns to shine a spotlight on sports and its documentation. With the theme Athlos, the festival will present a series of outdoor and indoor exhibitions in Limassol – mostly around Molos and the Old Port – as well as conferences and talks from distinguished artists.

Lastly, a couple of spring markets and bazaars are taking place this weekend in Nicosia and Larnaca. At the Strovolos Cultural Centre, the Handmade in Cyprus Market will be on on Saturday and Sunday with dozens of local artists and brands, kids activities, food stalls and more. At Spyros Kyprianou park, the Black Cat Flea Market will be set up on Saturday featuring vintage clothes, unique furniture, second-hand books, handmade art and various collectables. On Sunday, the Larnaca Municipal Market will host its first-ever Vintage Clothes Market at its indoor exhibition area presenting a series of local brands and creatives.

 

casalQuartet

String quartet from Zurich. Part of the classical music concert series Technopolis 20 Classics. April 12. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. €20. Tel: 7000-2420

Cyprus Film Days 2024

International film festival with screenings, workshops and parallel events. April 12-20. Rialto Theatre, Limassol and Zena Palace, Nicosia. www.cyprusfilmdays.com

Purity

Group art exhibition with artists from all over Cyprus. April 13-July 13. t.a.s.© gallery, Lefkara. Opening day: 3pm-7pm. Thursday – Sunday: 1pm-8pm. Tel: T: 99-241076, 96-786777

LPF – Limassol Photography Festival

2nd edition of photography festival with exhibitions and conferences. April 11-May 7. Around Limassol. www.liphofe.com

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Bomb goes off at estate agents

Tom Cleaver

Petition launched after migrant dies in Limassol

Andria Kades

18-year-old in critical condition after motorbike crash

Staff Reporter

Man arrested for stealing sinks

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Intermittent clouds

Staff Reporter

Children to be able to report bullies online

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign