March 31, 2024

Exploring the essence of purity

By Eleni Philippou02
purity banner 2
Upcoming exhibition in Cyprus mountains challenges what is considered pure discovers ELENI PHILIPPOU

Lefkara village, home to the island’s best known traditional handicrafts is now also a ground for contemporary art. The charming rural village is set to become a hub of artistic exploration as t.a.s.© gallery will hold a group exhibition delving into the theme of purity. To open on April 13, this captivating showcase brings together a dynamic ensemble of 16 artists from all corners of Cyprus.

Featuring emerging talented voices and established creatives, this exhibition promises a diverse array of artworks, each diving into unique perspectives on the theme. Located amid the charm of Lefkara, the showcase will feature captivating artworks and play host to a series of engaging parallel events, encouraging interaction between artists, culture enthusiasts, supporters and official bodies, village locals and anyone curious to explore the parameters of Purity.

Curator Sofiia-Zlata Shestakovskaya hand-picked and invited the artists following extensive research. Those participating are Elina Hadjinicola, Vasileia Anaxagorou, Danae Patsalou, Elina Ioannou, Nikolas Antoniou, Lefki Savvidou, Tugi, Alev Adil, Panayiotis Doukanaris, Korallia Stergides, Umay Yılmaz Kutay, Mariandrie, Christos Kyriakides, Soteris Kallis, Joanna Louca and Asli Bolayir.

The exhibited pieces at the new art gallery will include video installations, performances, mixed media, text-based art, threads on canvases, paintings and ceramics. Some of these are the artists’ existent work while others are being specifically made for the Purity exhibition.

Sofiia channelled the theme of Purity during a meditation. Later, during a conversation with architect and restorer Sevvina Floridou, she learnt about the ‘pure’ unfertilised soil of Salamiou and Lemona villages in Paphos and began to question how this soil can be separate and different from the rest of the soil in Cyprus. Deeper research challenged the limitations of what is considered pure and what is not, and even who is the one who decides it.

“I am beyond excited to have purity as a theme of discourse for the next few months,” says Sofiia. “I find that the theme of sexual purity, ethnic purity and intellectual purity is so relevant for Cyprus and therefore crucial to keep reconsidering.”

The opening event will be held on April 13 at the gallery between 3pm and 7pm in the presence of the artists and the curator. At 4pm a performance titled Bud by artist Korallia Stergides will take place.

In addition, a series of interactive parallel events is scheduled to take place throughout the exhibition to encourage discussion and bring the art world closer to the public. These will include a private dinner party, two intellectual purity talks with participating artists, a discussion panel on sexual purity and a workshop on found objects and words with artist Lefki Savvidou.

Lastly, as the exhibition aims to gather not only those interested and experienced in art, it will create a guide (in Greek and English) for those who feel distant from the theme of contemporary art. Without intellectualising art, the guide will offer a simplified glimpse into the world of the people who made the exhibition happen.

 

Purity

Group art exhibition with artists from all over Cyprus. April 13-July 13. t.a.s.© gallery, Lefkara. Opening day: 3pm-7pm. Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 1pm-8pm. Tel: T: 99-241076, 96-786777

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

