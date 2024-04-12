April 12, 2024

Akinci calls for transparency after Cypriot refused entry to Turkey

By Tom Cleaver01
Former Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci called for transparency after Turkish Cypriot opposition figure Evrim Hincal was refused entry to Turkey on Wednesday.

Hincal, the financial secretary of opposition political party the TDP, was stopped at passport control after landing in Istanbul as his name is on Turkey’s N-82 list, which means he would have had to apply in advance to the Turkish embassy in Nicosia for pre-clearance to enter the country.

However, the list is not publicly available, so he and others who have found themselves on the list are typically unaware of the requirements until they are refused entry to Turkey.

In reaction, Akinci called on the Turkish government to publish its N-82 list and retorted “it’s pretty likely it will be shorter at this rate!”

Fellow opposition party the CTP’s general secretary Asim Akansoy also reacted, describing the incident as “a new example of how the unfair and meaningless practice carried out against many of our friends continues.”

He added, “many talks on this issue remained inconclusive, and no official wanted to take responsibility for what happened. At this point, serious and conclusive explanations are needed.”

“We will never approve such practices which spoil the relationship between Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot people,” he said.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

